Mexico City.- Apple received a patent for a smart ring that will control other devices.

According to a document in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, this ring, dubbed the “Apple Ring” by the community, could communicate wirelessly with other devices, such as a smartphone or headphones.

The diagrams that describe the ring indicate that this gadget would have vibration, similar to that of an Apple Watch, which would be activated when an associated device receives a notification, as well as a touch system on the outside that would be used to manage some other product.

These functions could be used, for example, to turn a lamp on or off, turn on a television or even scroll on a smartphone.

This device would be far from other smart rings, such as the Oura, which was designed to monitor the user’s health.

Despite the fact that these documents show a very advanced idea of ​​what the “Apple Ring” could be, it is worth mentioning that there is no date for this device to see the light.

In fact, since 2015 Apple has pursued the idea of ​​a smart ring, since a patent showed a product, known at the time as the iRing, that would have vibration, biometric sensors and even a camera.