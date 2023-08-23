Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Sports Council is organizing the “Mashreq Bank for Women’s Exchange” tournament for Emirati players in the “C Open” category, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.

The tournament will be held at the Dubai Sports World stadiums in the Dubai Trade Center on August 26 and 27, with the participation of 16 teams of different nationalities and ages, sponsored by Mashreq Bank. Registration for participation in the tournament continues until Thursday through the tournament website.

The tournament sponsor allocated financial rewards to the winning teams amounting to 20 thousand dirhams, as the first-place team won 10 thousand dirhams, the second 6 thousand, and the third 4 thousand.

Saeed Hareb stressed that the Dubai Sports Council is keen to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, by organizing various sporting events that meet the aspirations of Emirati women to practice sports continuously and develop their skills, and enhance the status of sport in the interests of Emirati women, and enable them to Practicing her hobbies and developing her levels, which will reflect positively on her health, vitality and happiness.

He said: «The Dubai Sports Council annually organizes dozens of international and local competitive and community sporting events dedicated to women, and we are pleased to present this year an important addition to these events, which is the Mashreq Bank Al-Badel Championship for women, as part of the Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, and the tournament is held in cooperation with Mashreq Bank, where The pioneering National Bank’s sponsorship of the tournament embodies the complementary relationship between the public and private sectors to serve the community, and confirms Mashreq Bank’s keenness to support sports and empower Emirati women in this field.

He added, “The championship is an opportunity for the participants to have a unique experience in a distinguished sports venue, which is Dubai Sports World. We are keen to keep the championship as an annual event, and to grow and develop in proportion to the great growth witnessed by women’s sports in general, and the development and spread witnessed by the paddle sport.”