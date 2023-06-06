Within the framework of WWDC 2023, Apple has surprised the world by officially presenting its innovative mixed reality glasses: the Apple Vision Proaccompanied by its operating system, visionOS.

The Apple Vision Pro They are a high-end device made mainly of materials such as glass, carbon fiber and aluminum, which simulate the style of ski goggles, presenting a curved shape at the front.

This design includes an external screen that shows facial expressions and the user’s eyes, as well as having external cameras that capture what is in front of the user.

These cameras are equipped with depth sensors, hand tracking, and a magnetic charger.

For the virtual reality experience, the glasses use a pair of screens located on the inside of the device, while augmented reality capabilities allow virtual content to be projected within the user’s field of vision.

When the user interacts with other people while using the Vision Pro, Apple has developed EyeSight, a solution that makes the device appear to be “transparent” when approaching someone.

This is achieved by displaying part of the user’s face and eyes on the outer screen, while both the content and the person next to it are displayed on the inner screens.

On the other hand, when the user is immersed in an environment or using an application, EyeSight provides visual cues indicating that they are concentrating on specific content.

The Apple Vision Pro offers a wide range of applications available on both the iPhone and iPad, including Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Mail, Messages, Photos, among others. According to Apple, there will also be support for exercises in Fitness + with this device.

When it comes to video calls and virtual meetings, the Apple Vision Pro will offer realistic avatars, following a concept similar to the metaverse of Meta, to give users the feeling of interacting in the same place.

It has been announced that Microsoft productivity applications such as Word and Excel will be compatible with the Vision Pro. In addition, popular video conferencing tools such as Teams, Zoom and Webex will also be available on this device.

The Apple Vision Pro incorporates a pair of microOLED screens with a resolution of up to 23 million pixels, which is equivalent to 4K screens in each eye.

In addition, the Vision Pro includes Apple’s “Immersive Video” feature, which allows you to record high-resolution 180-degree video with spatial audio.

Speakers integrated into the straps of the glasses optimize sound by analyzing “Audio RayTracing”, creating the sensation that the sounds come from the environment around the user, in perfect synchrony with the visual content.

To achieve this, two individually amplified audio drivers have been incorporated into each module, enabling spatial audio based on both the geometry of the user’s head and ear.

In terms of construction, the Apple Vision Pro uses an aluminum alloy with a thermal design that keeps the user cool. In addition, they include soft textile parts to provide greater comfort.

The design of the glasses is modular, both in the visor and in the straps, and the Vision Pro are designed to adapt perfectly to the user’s face.

For those users who require prescription lenses, the Vision Pro are compatible with customizable Zeiss optics thanks to their magnetic support, which allows correct viewing of the content.

Regarding autonomy, Apple has provided brief information on the Vision Pro. These glasses have a charger similar to MagSafe that connects to a high-performance external battery (without specifying its capacity), which according to the company provides up to two hours of use and improves comfort when wearing the lenses.

As with other company products, Apple has incorporated security solutions into the Vision Pro through its new Optic ID authentication system.

This system analyzes the user’s iris to unlock the device instantly. Authentication data is fully encrypted and is not accessible by apps or shared outside of the device.

According to Apple, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in early 2024 exclusively in stores in the United States, with a price of $3,499 (approximately 61,100 pesos at current exchange rates). It is expected that throughout the year its availability will expand to more countries.