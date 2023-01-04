Apple TV + announced the new series for children and the whole family, “Shape Island,” featuring vocals by Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”), Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) and Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”). Based on the internationally successful ‘Shapes’ picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, it opens worldwide on Friday 20th January.

Set on an enchanting island, this smart, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated new production invites viewers to join the serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their adventures as they search for answers and build their friendship despite the odds. differences of each. “Shape Island” shows children that friendship can take many forms.

The series was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers along with Emmy Award-winning Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (“Tumble Leaf”) of Bix Pix Entertainment. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

In addition to Shape Island, this month, the third season of “Helpsters” with new episodes starting this Friday, January 6 and an impressive list of guest stars, including Andrea Martin (“Evil”), John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), Tami Sagher (“Search Party”), Nathan Lee Graham (“Zoolander”), Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That”), Rebecca Naomi Jones (“Genius”), Johnathan Fernandez (“Gossip Girl”) and more.

The series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick. Helpsters can solve anything, because everything starts with a plan.

The Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award-winning production, teaches young viewers important lessons in precoding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, and effective communication. Emmy Award winner Tim McKeon is the creator and showrunner of “Helpsters.”