Last month during the celebration of the Summer Game Fest announced the arrival of a new control for the PS5this would be destined to compete with those of Xbox of the line Elite. And although he Dualsense Edge It has taken months to go on sale, it seems that it is time for users to take their precautions in terms of pre-sales in stores.

Thus, the long-awaited control can already be ordered in advance in the e-commerce store par excellence, Amazonthis at least in the region of Mexico. And although it was thought that it was almost at the price level that the controls of Xboxit seems that it will not be like that, because at this moment the device is listed in $4,769 MXthe equivalent of almost $250 USD.

These are the characteristics of the control according to what is discussed in said store:

– Extremely customizable controls Interchangeable joystick caps, remappable controls and custom settings will make your dualsense edge wireless controller uniquely yours; improve your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, set the travel distance of your triggers for faster inputs, and quickly switch between control profiles so you’re always ready for your next game

– Swappable Back Buttons Swappable back buttons can be configured for any other button input, so you’ll always have game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips; Plus, with two different button styles to choose from, you can choose an input type that suits your play style.

– Integrated functions of the DualSense wireless control. Enjoy all the immersive features of DualSense wireless control and its exclusive comfort. Experience variable force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers, and feel how your in-game actions and surroundings are simulated through haptic feedback.*

– Replaceable Joystick Modules Game longer with interchangeable joystick modules available to purchase separately.

Remember that if you do the pre-sale, it will probably start to be distributed from the 26 of January.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a very high price, but surely the most fans of the brand are going to take it on day one, I was not really one of those fans. It is possible that within a few more months it will drop to at least half.