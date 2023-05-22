The Augmented Reality viewer by Apple is one of the most important projects the house of is working on Cupertinowhich sees the highest levels of staff committed to finding the formula for a new success.

The headsets vr And AR should be presented, as I told you a few days ago, during the WWDC 2023 to be held in June and could be the occasion for the launch of a new company platform.

No wonder, then, that with so much at stake, top-level managers are responsible for realizing yet another vision of Applewith the intention of once again revolutionizing the users’ approach to technology.

Second Bloombergin the list of executives working on the project, which has now lasted for 7 years, is also present Mike Rockwell who oversees the engineering of the device.

Of him, other staff members involved in the development said that “He’s a total genius and if anyone can do it, it’s him”.

Considering the level of involvement, we can deduce that Rockwell could be one of the points of reference of the presentation of the viewer.

Together with him we also find Jeff Williams, COO of Apple that he leads the design team that is working on the “vision” behind the whole operation; she is also managing the production of the device, which should be the most complex product ever designed by the bitten apple.

Besides them we find Dan Richwhich has only worked on the headset for the past two years, and Paul Meade responsible for headset engineering and previously responsible for hardware management of theiPhones until 2017.

Another name mentioned by Bloombergno longer within Apple after his contract expired, is Jony Ive who played a role during the initial stages of the project, pushing for Apple to avoid the insulating designs typical of other headsets.

The idea included a portable design without a docking station, an external-facing display to allow the user’s eyes to see, and a smoother transition between VR and AR

The Apple viewer is a highly anticipated product by enthusiasts, also seen as Apple has demonstrated over the years that it knows how to change the paradigms of technology. Keep following us to find out more.