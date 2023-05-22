The Bearded Ladies Consulting takes us in Miasma Chronicles. After the successes obtained with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, where the development studio has shown that it knows how to have its say in tactical video games, try the back to back with this new project, which to be honest seems to be an excellent product. Despite the general skepticism and the fact that the game has passed sufficiently on the sly compared to large productions, we tell you right away that Miasma Chronicles is not to be taken lightly.

Miasma, a mother and… a robot!

America (and the world in general) is scourged by an immense distorting evil, the Miasma, a dark and immense malignant power of which mankind knows little; we know that the world is devastated, and that the miasma captures and destroys everything it encounters, leaving behind only death and devastation as well as small eddies of energy.

Elvis he is a boy who is not over twenty and lives in this world: his home is at sedentaryone of the last “cities” free from Miasma, together with its robot Diggs who acts as his “big brother”.

Elvis’ mom was a miasma researcher, a true genius of robotics and science who has created a special glove capable of harnessing the power of Miasma and using it to his advantage. Unfortunately, during a test on a vortex of Miasma, the woman was sucked into itand since that day Elvis and Diggs have been looking for a way to free the boy’s mother.

During his adventure Elvis will come into contact with the most diverse forms of life, such as the Mayor of Sedentary which is a human head in a liquid-filled cylinder connected to a mechanical arm (very similar to those seen in Futuramaby Matt Groening), the Frogmenor creatures spawned by Miasma, e part human, part robot marauders. In terms of plot Miasma Chronicles starts slowly but then evolves in an interesting context, after all the reason that drives Elvis and his companions around America is not only pretext but precisely involves the mother, which makes it all deeper on an emotional level.

Fight against and with Miasma

Elvis and his companions will be called to wander around large maps which, although they do everything to put us on the “right track”, are also able to leave us room to explore allowing us to arrive in a different and varied way from point A to point B. In the game maps we will obviously meet different enemies, and it will be a personal choice to decide how to approach the fight, arranging the party members as best suits us.

Net of the early stages of the game in which the team consists essentially of Elvis and Diggsin which you will find yourself facing a tutorials big enough, everything changes when Jade arrives, a girl who joins the group and who carries the sniper rifle with her: thanks to the presence of Jade you will be able to kill several enemies in silent modeit will not actually start a real fight with the surrounding enemies, as long as they are not looking directly at your prey.

In combat, you’ll have several options, such as cover that can provide cover against enemy blows. Each character’s abilities vary from element to element, for example Diggs he’s able to make himself a cover tactical, and although it is damaged by enemy shots it can prove useful. Elvisas a good protagonist, can control Miasma thanks to the glove that his mother left him: this can be equipped with various powers, for example with the ability to move enemies and make them explode by hitting flammable barrels, or hit them with electric shocks that spread from enemy to enemy. Not only that, the power of the glove can be amplified from the chips that are lying around, allowing you to add items within the shot.

Each character at the beginning of his turn has two action points that he can use tactically, for example moving and activate a skill (which has a cooldown based on power), simply attacking the enemy or throwing a care kit at an ally, reloading one’s weapon: yes, because weapons in Miasma Chronicles they have a number of bullets in the magazine that although they are unlimited in terms of reloads, it will still force you to choose when and how to reload, effectively losing an action.

By choosing to perform a complete action, i.e. by spending both available action points, the character will be able to run beyond the limit of his standard movement, touch environmental objects such as traps and bombs or climb any tactical observation points. Each hero can carry two weapons and interchange them at no cost during combat: Each weapon can be customized with scopes, magazines and barrels to enhance their effects. There are automatic weapons, sniper rifles, shotguns, and ricocheting weaponsthe latter the real “hub” of combat and we explain below why.

The ricocheting weapons are unaffected by rangeand the more elements it strikes before it gets to its prey, the higher the critical hit percentage it will gain. In the game weapons strike affected by range: a sniper rifle will be less efficient if the enemy is a few meters from us, conversely an automatic weapon will be more useful at short distances. The combat in Miasma Chronicles it is really fulfillingstrengthened by the respect of the percentage points that the game communicates to you to understand how many chances there are of hitting an enemy or not.

Onion

Miasma Chronicles is a rare gem in the context of tactical gamessurprising and captivating. It will be that Elvis’ journey is motivated by the search for his mother, it will be that the interpersonal relationships between the members of the group are really well written, but it is unlikely not to feel affection for this ramshackle group of “unwilling heroes”. The game system is satisfyingcapable of entertaining both at low difficulties, made for those who want to enjoy the story of the title without sweating too much at each enemy encounter, and at high speeds with all the enemies prepared at an artificial intelligence level that will put you under pressure with every action.

Miasma Chronicles reveals itself as an onion, layer after layer, mission after mission which while it may seem trivial at first, excels at what it does as you go. Even the loot system is interesting, prompting us to constantly search everywhere to find an energy cell, a grenade or a new weapon. The game is really well developed and sufficiently satisfying in terms of scenarios and situations that are almost never identical to each other.