The online newspaper cited anonymous sources who are “familiar with the matter.” Then, Matt Fisher – head of the App Store – confirmed the news, also announcing his retirement.

Apple he decided to reorganize its App Store division in the wake of regulatory pressure in the European Union. The information was reported by Bloomberg.

What we know about the new App Store division

According to Bloomberg, the App Store division will be split into two teams:

One will continue to develop Apple’s iOS store

Another will oversee alternative third-party app stores on the platform (such as the recently released Epic Games Store mobile)

The Epic Games Store on Apple

Matt Fischer will leave Apple and Carson Oliversenior director of App Store business management, will lead the core App Store team. An executive, Ann Thaicurrently the App Store’s global director of product, will lead the second team responsible for distributing alternative apps.

The changes come in the wake of new rules imposed by the European Union on Apple. The company must now comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA)which requires so-called “gatekeepers” (companies that act as intermediaries between users and commercial companies but block competition) to allow third-party app stores on their platforms and to allow other developers to inform customers about alternative purchasing options.

Apple is looking for to respond by requiring developers who list their products on the App Store to pay 0.50 euros for each install after the first million per year. Earlier this month, the company introduced additional fees, saying it would charge 20 percent on sales made through external links to its store.

In June, the European Commission Apple accused of DMA violationsaying the company is preventing app developers “from freely directing consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.” The regulator also issued a probe into Apple over concerns that its new fees will undermine efforts to create alternatives to the App Store.