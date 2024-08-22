The Chicago Bears are living the 2024 NFL preseason like one of their greatest dreams.

With the help of his star QB, Caleb Williams, he has made his way to a perfect 3-0 record, which he wants to decorate today when he closes his preparation games against none other than the two-time champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams is not expected to play against Pat Mahomes’ Chiefs, but he has been instrumental in the wins over the Bills (33-6) and Bengals (27-3). The Bears previously defeated the Texans 21-17. Chicago is now putting its unbeaten streak on display in the preseason, which will open at home against the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

Meanwhile, Kansas City arrives with the best label for this commitment, that of the NFL champion, despite having lost its two preseason duels, against Jacksonville (26-13) and Detroit (24-23).

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to ramp up their preparation for a season in which they could set a record as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Despite two preseason losses, Kansas has not used most of its regular starters, although Mahomes has made an appearance and is expected to start showing off his star-studded roster against Chicago. The Chiefs open the 2024 NFL season on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals want to turn the story around

The bad news continues for the Cincinnati Bengals, amid injuries and adverse results in the preseason, and in that context they will close their preparation by facing Indianapolis.

The Ohio team has a pair of losses in the test matches on the way to the 2024 NFL season, stumbles against Tampa Bay (17-14) and Chicago (27-3) mark their reality, although they are among the candidates to fight for the AFC crown. Cincinnati lost defensive end Cam Sample for the entire season due to an Achilles tendon injury and head coach Zac Taylor was confident that Myles Murphy could cover his absence. In last Tuesday’s practice that the Bengals did together with the Colts, prior to today’s game, Murphy also injured his knee, which generates a concern for the start of the season against the New England Patriots on September 8. Indianapolis wants to tip the balance in its favor in the preseason. It fell to Denver 34-30, but recovered with the victory over the Cardinals (21-13). The challenge for the match against Cincinnati is to improve on the defensive front prior to their debut against the Houston Texans.