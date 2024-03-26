Get ready, lovers of action and over-the-top humor, because i Bad Boys are about to return to the big screen, and they do it with a burst of adrenaline that will leave audiences breathless. The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel has finally been released, and it promises an epic summer adventure that no one will forget.

After years of waiting, fans will finally be able to enjoy the breathtaking adventures of Mike Lowrey And Marcus Burnett, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence respectively. This time, however, there is a twist: the two legendary Miami detectives are now the wanted ones themselves.

From the June 13th, cinemas will be invaded by the frenzy and action that only the Bad Boys can offer. Director Michael Bayknown for its visually arresting style and spectacular explosions, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

In the trailer, we are catapulted into a world of high-speed chases, breathtaking shootouts and witty one-liners. There is no respite for our heroes, who must prove their worth courage and their cunning to escape the law and solve the mystery that made them wanted.