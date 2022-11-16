Monterrey.— Apple’s next big product, its mixed reality headsets, is coming next year and is likely to be priced between $2,000 and $3,000, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The device will feature a Mac-level M2 chip, more than 10 cameras positioned inside and outside the device, and the highest-resolution screens ever introduced in a mass-market headset.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist and analyst, noted in a news agency article that the device will run a new operating system called realityOS, which will include mixed-reality versions of Apple’s top apps, such as Messages, FaceTime and Maps.

He stated that the first version of the operating system, codenamed Oak, is being finalized internally and should be ready for new hardware next year.

On the name of the new device, Gurman maintained that it is key, as it would affirm the high-end nature of the scopes.

“I reported in August that Apple is behind trademark applications for ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality One’, suggesting that the company is deciding between those two brands for the device.

“The ‘Reality’ moniker makes sense given the name of the operating system and Apple AR’s existing development tools, such as RealityKit,” Gurman said.