Apple has caused a stir since the announcement of iCloud Private Relay, and the feature has been admired by many, but some Internet operators have seen it as a limitation on the ability to access data that supports their interests.

According to the newspaper “The Telegraph”, some telecommunications companies in Europe, such as Vodafone, Telefonica and T-Mobile, have protested to introduce this feature to devices that may work with their networks, which may force Apple to stop it in some countries.

According to the companies objecting to Private Relay, “the feature may withhold from Internet and cellular operators basic data that may affect the provision of services to users,” which they considered “a violation of European digital services usage laws.”

And Apple had announced earlier that it would automatically block this feature in a number of countries in order to avoid problems that it might face with their laws, including Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Uganda, the Philippines and others, according to “rt”.

iCloud Private Relay works on the same principle as VPN apps that prevent internet operators from accessing their device data and IP addresses.