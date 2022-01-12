by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Without any evidence, President Jair Bolsonaro accused the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes of taking “arbitrary measures” and of wanting to elect the former president. -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October elections.

Barroso currently presides over the TSE and Moraes – who will command the court during the October election – is responsible for conducting sensitive investigations against Bolsonaro and his allies in the STF.

In an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil on Wednesday, Bolsonaro harshly criticized the two ministers. He cited the fact that Moraes said, during the trial last year on the ticket headed by Bolsonaro in the 2018 election, at the TSE, that there was fake news in past elections and warned that, if this happens again in 2022, he will cancel the ticket and arrest him. the candidate.

He also attacked Barroso for having, among other accusations, defended when he was a lawyer the Italian Cesare Battisti and also conducted in the TSE the judgment that annulled the mandate of the Bolsonarista state deputy for Paraná Fernando Francischini (PSL), who pointed to an alleged failure in the electronic voting machine in the calculation of votes for Bolsonaro in past elections.

“Who do these two think they are? That they will take drastic measures in this way, threatening, canceling our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression? Why don’t they want it that way, because they have a candidate? Both, we know, are defenders of Lula, they want Lula president,” Bolsonaro said.

Sought, the STF press office said that Barroso and Moraes will not comment on Bolsonaro’s speech.

The president also affirmed that the two ministers have acted outside the four lines of the Constitution and said that winning the election “in a big hand” cannot prosper.

In recent days, after a months-long truce, Bolsonaro has returned to the charge in attacks on the two ministers and also on the Supreme Court. In the interview with the site, he again stated that the STF makes decisions mostly against the interests of his government.

