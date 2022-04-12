MHaving more than you need: you could call that luxury or freedom. Both are valued less and less. People rely on the authorities to tell you what is right and to be assigned what is hip. In times of prohibition and renunciation, we are so impudent and put a computer on the desk that almost nobody needs because it is much too fast and difficult to push to its limits. And there is also a monitor with the unbelievable price tag of 2200 euros.

Apple made its new Mac Studio and the matching Studio Display available for us to try out for a few days. The desktop computer comes in a new design once again, and Cupertino likes to experiment here. It has the footprint of a Mac Mini but is 9.5 centimeters high and of course heavier, 2.7 kilograms with the M1 Max chip and 3.6 kilograms with the M1 Ultra, the difference is due to the more complex ventilation system. The body made of aluminum looks Apple-typically simple and at the same time high-quality, the air flows out quietly on the back, the computer is hardly audible. It cannot be opened by the user himself either, you have to go to the workshop for that.