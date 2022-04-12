YE Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:20



Lotus has unveiled its world’s first electric hyper-SUV, the Eletre, on sale now in global markets, with first customer deliveries in 2023 set to begin in the UK, Europe and China. It will be the first of a

new generation of purely electric SUV from the luxury manufacturer, drawing its core principles and DNA from more than 70 years of sports car design and engineering.

The Eletre takes the heart and soul of the latest Lotus sports car, the Emira, and the revolutionary aerodynamic performance of the Evija all-electric hypercar, and reinterprets them as a hyper-SUV. Besides

offers a significant number of firsts for Lotus: the first five-door production car, the first model outside the sports car segments, the first lifestyle EV, the most ‘connected’ Lotus of all time…

And yet it remains a true Lotus, a beautiful car ‘carved by air’, packed with pioneering technology, genuine sports performance and simplicity of purpose, designed and developed by a passionate, global team. The Lotus Eletre is

full of character and personality.

The Eletre is 4WD, has a battery capacity greater than 100kWh and with

a power of 600 hp. A 350 kW charger will provide a range of 400 km in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is approximately 600 km.

The technology includes the most advanced active aerodynamics package in any production SUV and intelligent driving technologies such as the world’s first deployable Light Sensing and Range (LIDAR) system.

The Eletre is based on Lotus’ new and highly versatile Premium Electric Architecture (EPA). The low-to-the-ground ‘skateboard’ design means exceptional handling and can be easily adapted to suit different battery sizes, motors, component layouts and smart driving technologies. For Eletre, this includes future-proof, end-to-end autonomous driving technology, so upgrades can be added as needed.