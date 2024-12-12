Apple Intelligence, the suite artificial intelligence big tech from Cupertino, is acquiring new capabilities thanks to its integration with ChatGPT, the popular bot from OpenAI. This is part of the improvements offered by iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2, the latest versions of the firm’s operating systems (OS) that have just been released.

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, can now delegate complex requests to ChatGPT that it can’t solve on its own. Adds a new function known as “Drafting”which can generate custom text for various applications based on detailed requests. This overcomes the limited writeback capabilities seen in iOS 18.1. These features can be used without having an active OpenAI account.

Apple works on LLM Siri, an improved version of its assistant that will compete with ChatGPT LLM Siri will be supported by Apple’s most advanced AI models. You will be able to establish two-way conversations with users.

Apple advances thanks to ChatGPT

Advances in the production of multimedia materials have been reinforced with “Image Playground”an application that makes it easy to create images in various styles such as animation or illustration. Process pre-existing visual materials for editing with AI. The tool integrates into apps like iMessage and offers an API for third-party developers.

“Genmoji” It is another feature that adds to the revision of Apple’s OS. Facilitates the creation of emojis personalized from descriptions or images. For its part, the app Notes incorporates the “Magic Wand” feature that automatically transforms notes into illustrations.

The company’s next-generation devices, such as the iPhone 16 or 16 Pro, have been enhanced with visual intelligence technologies. Users can now perform contextual searches, identify objects, save phone numbers and translate text from the device’s camera. The 18.2 variants of the software Apple propose a new interface for the Photos and Mail applications and an improved mechanism to detect bugs in Safari.

Apple Intelligence expanded its language support for native English in countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Until now, it was only compatible with the common language in the United States. You will receive support for Spanish, French, Chinese and Japanese later in 2025.

The new Apple Intelligence properties will be disabled by default. Users will need to turn them on manually to allow the AI ​​systems to work on their devices or on cloud servers.

Apple engineers have emphasized the security conditions offered by their platform. They claim that Programs running in the cloud will not collect user data nor will they create profiles based on usage history.

The company ensures that information managed remotely in the cloud will have the same level of protection that the firm offers on its smartphones or computers. To deliver on the promise, it has implemented an architecture based on on-device data processing supported by Apple Silicon series chips. The technology has been called Private Cloud Compute.

The AI ​​feature set is supported on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It can also be used in iPad and Mac models that integrate an M1 or later chip. Devices must have 4 gigabytes free storage to activate the update.