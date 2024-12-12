On the list are the Prime Minister of Italy, Georgia Meloni, singers Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipathe governors of Texas, Greg Abbot, and California, Gavin Newson, to the president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the fashion designer Tori Burch, the Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi and the Formula 1 world champion, the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Other influencers this year include American football star Patrick Mahomes, actor Michael J. Fox and Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft.









Of Milei, an admirer and friend of Trump, who is in the group of Leaders of the Year, Time says that he has become “a global icon of the right” in just one year of his mandate in Argentina.

“While it is too early to say whether the new president’s measures will be successful, it is clear that he has been right about one thing: with Milei in office, there will be no turning back for Argentina,” says the review that accompanies the photo of the 100 influencers on the list.

Also in the Leaders group is Marina Silva, Brazil’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who “is rebuilding her country’s capacity to stop the rampant illegal forestation of the Amazon.”

«Against all odds, (Silva) is bravely pushing for a national transition from centralized fossil fuel-based energy to locally generated renewable energy. Internationally, it advocates that we reconsider our limited perspectives on what protecting nature can cost and instead embrace a more comprehensive understanding of the extraordinary economic impact and value that nature offers,” says Time.

Afro-descendant, woman and Latin American like Silva is Ecuador’s attorney general, Diana Salazar Méndez, who defends that justice should not “kneel” to the criminal gangs that operate in her country and has received countless death threats for this.

Time, which has included her in the list of the 100 most influential, in the leaders section, says that “Diana Salazar Méndez, the youngest person, 42 years old, and the first black woman to hold the position of highest police authority “In Ecuador, he has one of the toughest and most dangerous jobs in the Western Hemisphere,” says Time.

“While she has pursued challenging cases before (not every prosecutor can say they have managed to convict a top soccer executive and a former president), Ecuador’s Attorney General is now leading the effort to prevent violent, well-connected drug traffickers from ruin your beloved country,” he adds.

In the group of Icons is Jenni Hermoso, a member of the Spanish team that won the Women’s Soccer World Championship in 2023, who, apart from her role in that important victory, achieved notoriety by denouncing the then coach, Luis Rubiales, for having kissed on the mouth to celebrate the victory in front of cameras around the world.

«Hermoso bravely spoke her truth, again and again, despite efforts to silence her. After the Spanish players united in protest, Rubiales resigned and was eventually suspended for three years by FIFA,” the review states.