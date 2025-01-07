Unfortunately, “fake news” has become more than common on the Internet and especially on social networks, especially Twitter (now known as X). On the one hand, the lack of moderators and people in charge of controlling and preventing the spread of this news is one of the main reasons for its rise, at the same time it is impossible to control everything that appears on the internet, and we cannot forget, that lies run much faster than the truth.

But if this has been a serious problem for years to which we have not yet found a truly effective solution, now it turns out that it has arisen a new agent to complicate things even more. This is Artificial Intelligence, which although it has supposedly come to solve and facilitate our lives, it also has a dark and dangerous side that is very necessary to keep under control.

This time the example is Apple’s AI, which is integrated into the latest operating system that the company has launched iOS 18, with the uniqueness that it is available in the rest of the world, except in the EU. As we have said before, the reason for this is that it still did not comply with the security and privacy requirements requested by Brussels, and After what we have just learned, the EU has once again been right.

This is because Apple’s AI had the ability to summarize breaking news, however, when push came to shove, it invented this news with absolutely false information. The examples of these “fake news” are many, for example, from the BBC They denounce that AI was invented Luigi Mangione (the murderer of the CEO of United HealthCare) had committed suicide, when it was a lie.

This AI also made a headline saying that “The Brazilian tennis player” Rafael Nadal had just come out of the closet saying that he was homosexual. Experts say the technology is “out of control” and poses a considerable risk of misinformation.

At the same time, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), one of the largest journalists’ unions in the world, affirms that Apple “must act quickly” and remove Apple Intelligence to avoid misinforming the public. Apple has assured that sYour update will arrive “in the coming weeks”but at first it seems that its intention is to mark with a notice that “this headline has been generated with AI”a measure that experts call insufficient.

“It only shifts the responsibility to users, who (in an already confusing information landscape) will have to check whether the information is true or not,” said Vincent Berthier, head of RSF’s technology and journalism section. .