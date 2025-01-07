The City Council will invest almost 19 million euros in improvements in Seville’s public schools in 2025with actions such as the renovation of bathrooms, which in some cases date back to the 1950s; in addition to other works in classrooms and patios, among which the elimination of humidity, repainting, gardening as well as conservation and maintenance work stand out.

An “ambitious” plan presented this Tuesday by the mayor, José Luis Sanz, which consists of 10 million euros from the Disposal Plan (PMS), which will be allocated to more than 40 early childhood and primary education centersas well as special education classrooms and schools; plus another 8.9 million euros provided for in the 2025 Budget, still pending approval. This program of actions “continues with the roadmap drawn up in 2024” and aims to “continue to lift the city’s educational centers from decades of neglect,” the first mayor stated.

Renovation of toilets with more than two decades

Specifically, it They will completely renew the toilets of eight schoolswith a budget of 1.51 million euros, “of which some of these toilets are from 1950, as in the case of the Virgen Macarena Special Education Center, and 50% are more than two decades old,” Sanz highlighted.

Additionally, there will be a second interior repainting campaign of the centers, with a cost close to 1.7 million euros, of which 60% had not been painted for more than 15 or 20 years. 1.3 million euros will also be allocated to other detected needs, such as the CEIP Jacaranda track, which has been “abandoned without being able to be used for six years due to the poor condition it is in,” Sanz lamented.

To these investments we must add the continuation of actions at the Borbolla school, where 442,680 euros will be allocated for its comprehensive reform in 2025. In this sense, Sanz has highlighted that “these works meet a historical demand” of this “centennial” school and They are part of the works that will be carried out in so-called historic educational centers such as José María del Campo de Triana. Both centers will have a global investment of 1.1 million for a comprehensive performance of the buildinghighlighting the humidity treatment and rehabilitation of the property.

Pilot project in children

On the other hand, they will be allocated 250,000 euros in works at the CEIP Adriano de Pino Montano “to recreate the pilot project of a new concept of a preschool classroom” that the City Council intends to “replicate in the rest of the city’s schools” and which consists of improvements in classrooms, toilets and playgrounds. The nursery area will also be unified with the primary area, a “historic request” from the educational community, and improvements will be made in energy efficiency and an increase in renewable energy,” said the mayor. Likewise, following the line of the aforementioned pilot project, at the CEIP Valdés Leal the renovation of the Early Childhood Education playground will be put out to tender with an investment of 80,000 euros.

With the aim of “immediately” addressing urgent repair work in these centers, a school maintenance and conservation service with an estimated budget of 2.5 million euros compared to the “only 300,000 euros that the PSOE government had budgeted”, the first mayor explained.

Also this year will increase the allocation allocated to the gardening service to clear the outdoor spaces of the schools with an amount close to 290,000 euros and “for the first time” a maintenance contract for the bioclimatization of the schools will be created, investing 390,000 euros in the next two years to guarantee the comfort of students and teaching staff.

Works carried out in 2024

These “forecasts” are a continuity of the “roadmap of this government“municipal in “making Seville’s public schools top-notch centers at the level of its entire educational community and our children,” said the Seville councilor, who recalled the investments and actions carried out in 2024 in this area.





Thus, Sanz has highlighted the new works of the Borbolla school sports courtsa center in which 84,770 euros have been invested in 2024; as well as the 1.1 million euros allocated to interior paintings in 16 schools; the 2.4 million euros for painting the tracks of 34 schools; the 91,000 euros for clearing or the 242,000 euros for reviewing the trees.

Furthermore, he has highlighted the works of CEIP Ángel Ganivet from Seville East, where they performed in the patio and accessibility has been improved with a budget of 214,762.95 euros; the 42,000 euros in the CEIP Azahares in different slat and locksmith actions: the comprehensive reform of the CEIP Calvo Sotelo for which 365,161.30 euros have been allocated. At the CEIP Carlos V, carpentry work worth 258,245 euros and 165,107.16 euros have been carried out to improve the patio of the CEIP Joaquín Tourina and accessibility in the center.

In 2024, the partial closure of the CEIP Our Lady of Peace for which 38,656 euros have been allocated; For carpentry work at the CEIP Vélez de Guevara, 255,517 euros have been invested and in the same center the heating installation has been improved and adapted with a total investment of 325,000 euros.





Likewise, with a budget of 200,000 euros, the electrical installation of the CEIP Arias Montano has been renewed “which had one plug per class after some obsolete work carried out by the previous government” and the comprehensive renovation of the ground floor of the CEIP Buenavista has been carried out for a value of 125,000 euros, “a project buried in 2020 by the PSOE”, he stressed the mayor. They have also been allocated 100,000 euros to improve the heating of 12 educational centers of the city and the enclosures of the CEIP Pablo Ruiz Picasso have been replaced with a budget of 115,000 euros.

AI cameras

In 2024, the City Council has also installed a total of 95 cameras with artificial intelligence to protect schools public schools in Seville in 13 centers, with an average of six to nine cameras per school. A project for which 322,156 euros have been allocated and had an execution period of six months. These schools were Andalucía, Ángel Ganivet, Arrayanes, Azahares, Emilio Prados, Isbilya, Lope de Rueda, Menéndez Pidal, Miguel Hernández, Príncipe de Asturias, Vélez de Guevara, Pablo VI and Manuel Altolaguirre.

Other activities in schools

Likewise, the City Council has promoted activities in educational centers in which they have participated. 15,960 students from 261 schools. Some of these programs are ‘Ajemates’, in which more than 2,000 students participated of 5th and 6th grade last November, with the main objective of teaching the basic concepts of chess to be able to apply them in calculation and reasoning activities.

This program joins the distribution of 8,000 free backpacks with school supplies for the 2024-2025 academic year for minors whose families are in a situation of social emergency within the ‘Equip yourself’ program. We had planned to distribute 5,000 and it was increased with another 3,000.