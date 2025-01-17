Apple has disabled one of its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which provides news summaries, after checking for errors due to a complaint from the BBC.

The American smartphone giant began rolling out its ‘Apple Intelligence’ system this winter, two years after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, which chats with users and produces content on demand.

One of the new features adds and summarizes notifications from multimedia applications for users of recent brand deviceslike the iPhone 16. According to the firm, this tool will be temporarily unavailable, but should be reinstalled after an update.

In December, Apple Intelligence suggested that the BBC News website had published an article claiming that Luigi Mangione, arrested after the murder in New York of the CEO of an American health insurance company, had committed suicide.









«Luigi Mangione shoots himself; Syrian mother hopes Assad pays price; “South Korean police raid Yoon Suk Yeol’s (former South Korean president) office,” AI summarized, attributing these notifications to BBC News, which had never written that Luigi Mangione “had shot himself.” The suspect in the businessman’s crime had just been arrested in Pennsylvania and until now he is alive.

After this, the British public broadcaster complained to Apple. With Thursday’s update, users who opt in to receive notification digests from other apps will see a warning that the feature is still in development and may contain bugs. And the font of the text will be in italics, to distinguish it from other notifications.

The Californian firm presented ‘Apple Intelligence’ for the first time in June. One of its decisions had generated a surprise: despite its commitment to data confidentiality – one of its strengths – Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT in certain functions and in your Siri voice assistant.

‘Apple Intelligence’ offers users of recent devices access to new tools, to create elegant emoticons in their image or improve the wording of their messages, for example. Those who have an iPhone 16 can also point their camera towards their surroundings and ask questions to the machine.

Since the success of ChatGPT, Google, Microsoft, Meta and other companies have embarked on a rapid race to implement generative AI, with models that are increasingly impressive, but also making mistakes.

Last year, a version of Google’s model recommended that Internet users use glue on pizzas.