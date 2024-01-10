Jannik Sinner before the Australian Open? Here he is, chef with a 3-star dish. But also rock stars and…

Jannik Sinner is ready for the Australian Open which starts on January 14 (final on Sunday 28th), but before crossing rackets with Djokovic, Alcaraz, Medvedev or whoever comes across his path, here he is the protagonist of the new Fastweb commercial.



The Italian tennis player, number 4 in the ATP ranking you will immerse yourself in a series of very different characters, who every day in their daily lives face equally great challenges with passion and determination.

«The road to the future? It is made up of continuous everyday challenges, those that make you grow and those as big as your ambitions.” Thus begins the commercial featuring Jannik Sinner.

Between the astronaut, father and rock star versionthe blue sample is also shown for a few moments in version chef while a 3-star dish is being plated.

Jannik Sinner, the commercial of the Italian tennis player

The planning of the commercial with Jannik Sinner protagonist will involve linear TV, connected TV, online video and social video in synergy with highly visible digital planning. The creativity of the new campaign is signed by The Bunch. The production company is Brw Filmland, directed by Paolo Borgato and planning by Mindshare. The animation is handled by Monkey Talkie. The content factory is from Take. Production Advisory by VA Consulting.

