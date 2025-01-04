If something differentiates the UFC from other contact sports companies, it is that it holds the fights that the public wants to see. Those of the best against the best. Boxing spectators have seen how the best fighters of each era faced each other with very few exceptions, due to the network of organizations that manage the sport. In mixed martial arts (MMA), despite having a very good level in other promotions, it is indisputable that the elite of the discipline is found in the UFC. And although not always, it is more common to see the two best of each weight face to face.

This past 2024, a multitude of epic duels have been conceived, which have increased, even more so, the importance of the American company. Consequently, during the previous year the stories of two clashes that could result in two historical combats. On the one hand, there would be the battle between Ilia Topuria, recently established as a star and absolute monarch at featherweight, and Islam Makhachev, Khabib’s disciple who follows in the footsteps of his predecessor as one of the most dominant lightweight champions. On the other hand, there would be best of all timeJon Jones, against the revolution, the evolution of the heavyweight, the Englishman Tom Aspinall.

The first of them is not only interesting for media and sales reasons, but it is surely the sporting level. higher that can be done currently. The Hispanic-Georgian comes from a historic past year, in which he increased his undefeated record to 16 wins and not only defeated, but also knocked out two of the best in history of the division. He first unseated Alexander Volkanovski from the throne and then maintained him against Max Holloway. In addition, Topuria has already expressed his interest in moving up a division, due to the hardness of the weight cut and the interest in reaching greatness with the double belt. In that higher category is Islam Makhachev, who remains intractable. He has accumulated 14 consecutive victories, the last four being championship fights. Furthermore, in all of them it presents a better version than the previous one. Makhachev will face another challenger on January 18, Arman Tsarukyanwhich could disrupt the plans for this super fight. On the other hand, if the Dagestan athlete won, he would have cleaned up the division, leaving the way clear for Topuria or an attempt to attack the welterweight.

The truth is that if this fight is held, it would be at the end of 2025. Without a doubt, an ideal date on which the year would close in the best possible way, although certain conditions must be met. First, Makhachev should win in January and stay in the division. Furthermore, he would return after the months of Ramadan. Then, Topuria has confirmed his idea of ​​fighting in April in Miami, and although the opponent is to be confirmed, El Matador has asked lightweight contenders, such as Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. However, the UFC has not said anything about it, so a more than possible rematch with Volkanovski should not be ruled out. If this is fulfilled, everything would lead to the super fight. However, it must be remembered that in a sport like MMA, everything can change in a second.









The other duel to be held would be the unification of the heavyweight belt, between the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, and the official champion Jon Jones. This fight would be a full-fledged generational clash, since Jones debuted in 2008, and the Englishman in 2014. When Aspinall debuted in MMA, Jon Jones had already won eight championship fights and had been the youngest athlete in history to reign in the UFC. Now, with 16 victories in fights for the belt, which is the argument that places him as the best of all time, having won two divisions and at 37 years old, Jones faces the final stretch of his career.

Despite the uncertain future, the American has let it slip that he would take the fight with the Englishman for a good amount. On the other hand, Tom Aspinall represents one of the biggest threats Jon Jones has had in his career. He has a good fight, an excellent ground (4 submissions), and elite striking. In addition, we must add his KO power, which has given him 11 victories, all of them in the first round. Without a doubt, this clash is one of the most anticipated by fans.