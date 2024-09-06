From 12 to 15 September, the Domaine du Château de Chantilly, located in Hauts-de-France, will host the seventh edition of the prestigious Concours d’Elegance “Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille“. This event, which unites the world of automobiles with art and elegance, has become a point of reference for many enthusiasts and professionals in the sector, gaining a notoriety comparable in some ways to that of iconic events such as Pebble Beach in the USA and Villa d’Este in Italy.

Alfa Romeo in the foreground

This year, Alfa Romeo will pay homage to the event by presenting three exceptional examples: the 33 Roadwhich represents an authentic manifesto of the Italian brand highlighting excellence in terms of style and driving experience and which will therefore be the protagonist of its first public debut in France; 33 Spider Cuneo from 1971a famous style prototype currently exhibited at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese which bears witness to the rich heritage of the brand; and the Juniorthe new model that marks the return of the brand to the most important segment in Europe, with the idea of ​​attracting the attention of an ever wider audience.

Three jewels on display

The cars will be exposed in a dedicated area inside the refined French garden of André Le Nôtre, one of the wonders of the Château de Chantilly, a unique setting that will frame the link between the mechanical creations of Alfa Romeo’s past and present. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to test drive on board the Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior models, thus being able to enjoy an experience that will allow them to appreciate the performance and comfort of the cars in an exclusive context.

A return to the origins

“Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille” relaunch the format of elegance contests, an idea that has its roots in the 1920s in France, when cars were presented next to mannequins dressed by fashion houses. A combination of automobile and fashion that in many ways continues to be a distinctive element of the event, and that Alfa Romeo knows well having always participated in recent years with cars from private collectors, obtaining the title of “Best of Show” in 2016 with a splendid 1938 8C 2900B Lungo Berlinetta Touring.