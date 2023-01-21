Saturday, January 21, 2023
Police | Race organizers: The boy who was missing in the Tampere SC skiing area has been found

January 21, 2023
in World Europe
The police of Sišä-Suomen previously said that they need observations about the missing boy in the Kaup area.

To Tampere A 13-year-old boy was missing for several hours on Saturday afternoon in the SC skiing at the sports park in Kaup.

Around 5 p.m., information came through the organizers of the SM Games that the boy had been found and that he was okay.

In the afternoon, the police of Siš-Suomen published about the disappearance bulletinwhere it sought information about a missing young person in the Kaup area.

News updated at 17:20 with information about the boy’s finding.

