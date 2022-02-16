uDespite the doping headlines, Russian media and politicians have hailed the performance of figure skater Kamila Valiyeva. “Kamila definitely showed her fighting spirit and resilience,” said Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova. “I think their performance is an answer to the questions asked by many of their hateful critics who, now that they’ve seen this, understand that they didn’t succeed.”

After taking first place in the short program of the Olympic women’s competition, Valiyeva has every chance of winning the Olympics in Beijing. The 15-year-old is the leader in Thursday’s freestyle with 82.16 points. After a positive doping test at the end of December, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas Walijewa issued the controversial start permit for the individual in an urgent procedure. According to Russian media, her lawyer at the Cas hearing explained that she could have accidentally drunk the heart drug trimetazidine from a glass that her grandfather had previously used.

According to information from the “New York Times”, three different substances for the treatment of heart problems were discovered in Valiyeva’s doping sample – one forbidden and two allowed. This emerges from a document that was presented to the CAS at the hearing about the Russian woman’s starting permission in the individual competition at the Winter Games in Beijing. Valiyeva’s grandfather said in a video message to the Russian anti-doping authorities, RUSADA, that he was taking the drug trimetazidine to treat “attacks”.

Valiyeva’s mother said her daughter was taking the drug Hypoxen for cardiac arrhythmias. L-carnitine, which can help against circulatory disorders, also appeared in the analysis. The combination of the three substances “appears to be aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue and promoting more efficient use of oxygen,” said Travis Tygart, head of the US Anti-Doping Agency USADA.







Olga Yermolina, spokeswoman for the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told the state agency Ria Novosti that the reason Valiyeva was absent from the press conference was that she “felt bad”. Match TV commented: “Kamila is crying. All the excitement of the last week is in this performance from the 15-year-old Russian. She is greeted by the Russian delegation with a standing ovation in the stands and warmly welcomed by the fans.”

This is what the international media wrote about Kamila Valiyeva’s appearance:

Russia:

“championat.com”: “Valieva withstood the pressure and performed great at the Olympics.”

“Sport Express”: “Our athletes have proven once again that they are real professionals.”

USA:

“Washington Post”: “Even if Kamila Valiyeva wins, she is defined by what she lost. The girl was gone, almost gone, 15 years old and without a youthful spirit. Perhaps most of the child in Kamila Valiyeva was gone before that, but the isolation of precocious talent is different from shame. On the saddest night of the Beijing Winter Olympics, when all scrutinizing eyes were on her, a teenager was turned into a leper. Almost everything that night was wrong and disturbing.”









picture series



After the Valiyeva case

:



The strangest doping explanations in sport



Italy:

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Tears of Ice. The most difficult night for Kamila Valiyeva. She leads, but does not enchant. She cried. And it couldn’t have been otherwise. An understandable emotional outburst.”

Corriere della Sera: “Kamila reserves the second gold for herself, but it will be a legal battle.”

Great Britain:

“The Guardians”: “Stumbling at the start, tears at the end. In between, perfection. And somehow, after an extraordinary week of tumult and agony, Kamila Valiyeva did what she was trained to do since she started skating at the age of three: deliver when it counts.”

Independent: “Kamila Valiyeva fights back tears after running under the relentless spotlights of the Olympics.”

France:

“L’Equipe”: “The young girl shed a few tears, accepting the score with no emotion, mediocre for her standards (82.16) but finally enough to take the lead after the short program. What she didn’t know as she walked through the mixed zone without a word.”

“Le Figaro”: “In the storm, Valieva buckles, but she doesn’t collapse. The young Russian figure skater finished the short program in the lead despite an inconsistent performance. She preserves the essentials.”

Switzerland:

“The New Zurich Times”: “Behind the talent of the century is an environment where success is worth everything and the protection of the runners is worth nothing.”

Spain:

“El País”: “Kamila Valiyeva is floating above the storm and running better than anyone else. The 15-year-old Russian is still queen of the games and favorite for gold amid the doping scandal.”