Pokémon Legends: Arceus it went extremely close to getting a perfect score in the Japanese magazine Famitsu: the game developed by Game Freak took home two 10s and two 9s, for a total of 38/40.

Famitsu, the votes of the number 1733

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – 10/9/9/10 [38/40]

With a few exceptions, in fact Pokémon Arceus Legends has convinced the international press, so the Japanese editors have only confirmed a trend that is now quite consolidated: the new episode is liked.

As you can see, Life is Strange: True Colors (review) also did great on Famitsu, with a nice 35/40, and the same can be said of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, which brought at home a 32/40.

Clearly it will be interesting to consult the next issue of the Japanese magazine, where the reviews of some of the most anticipated titles of the year will be placed.