We don’t want to brag, but we only left during a game GTA Online the controller fall on our toes. The pain radiated to the right, which is the east. Miami is in the east of America, so as far as we’re concerned it’s confirmed GTA 6 takes place in Vice City. For those who aren’t convinced yet, we have another rumor.

Just before we start, so far no rumor has ever been confirmed and we see this kind of nonsense as nothing more than anticipation. We also like to build a small archive of rumors so that we can check them if GTA 6 finally out, sometime in 2029.

A small recap of what’s going on. Last November came Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition from. The makers had polished the game slightly so that fans could pay again for a game that they had already turned gray.

Screenshots of GTA 6 at the Lil’ Probe’Inn

In San Andreas, near what should really be Area 51, along the road is a motel called Lil’ Probe’Inn. If you go in there in the game you will see pictures of UFOs hanging. One of the photos shows a house with a driveway and a small UFO in the top corner.

another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil’ Probe’Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display… GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?) Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images. Discussion source: https://t.co/F4uXihZS9v pic.twitter.com/1iHP1jiQML — Kirsty Cloud (@kirstycloud) Nov 16, 2021

Fans concluded in November that this house is nowhere to be found in any of the GTA games, so it had to be a screenshot of GTA 6. Now someone on Twitter confirms that this is indeed a screenshot of the new one GTA 6. His source? He doesn’t call it that.

Why you should doubt the authenticity

The tweet reads: ‘After a few months I’ve been confirmed that this is an image of the next title in the Grand Theft Auto-series.’ He continues: “The in-game location may have been inspired by an American suburb near Hollywood, Florida.”

Apos alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Proximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood – Florida. Perfection! pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) Apr 6, 2022

So Hollywood in Florida, not to be confused with the well-known Hollywood in California. And that city is just north of… yes, Miami. Anyway, even if it’s a screenshot of GTA 6 we would be none the wiser from a photo of a house. Well, this message is going into our archives – in ten years we’ll check if it was correct.