(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday it was baffled by the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, describing the move as part of a wider Western hysteria against Russia.

New US sanctions against Moscow for its military intervention in Ukraine, announced on Wednesday, have targeted banks and the Russian elite, including Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria, who US officials believe are hiding their father’s wealth.

“Of course, we regard these sanctions in themselves as an extension of an absolutely angry position on imposing restrictions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “In any case, the ongoing line on imposing restrictions against family members speaks for itself”

+ Boris Johnson says trans women shouldn’t compete in women’s sports

Peskov said the Kremlin could not understand why Putin’s daughters were targeted.

“This is something difficult to understand and explain,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have to deal with such opponents.”

Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova is a technology executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry, according to the details of the US sanctions package announced on Wednesday.

His other adult daughter, Maria Vorontsova, leads government-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research, and are personally overseen by Putin, the United States said.

Putin has always kept his and his family’s private life out of the spotlight. The Kremlin often dismisses questions about them, citing the president’s right to privacy.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and drive out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance and the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw.

(Report by Reuters)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat