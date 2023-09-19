Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 14:22

Demand for industrial goods in the country fell in July, reported the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea). The Ipea Indicator of Apparent Consumption of Industrial Goods fell 2.5% in relation to June, after the 1.4% increase observed in the previous month.

In comparison with July 2022, there was a decrease of 5.2% in July 2023. In the 12-month period, the indicator decreased by 1.1%.

The apparent consumption of industrial goods includes domestic industrial production destined for the domestic market plus imports. From June to July, the production of national goods for the domestic market fell 3.5%, while imports increased 0.2%.

In July 2023 compared to July 2022, national goods shrank by 4.6%, and imported goods shrank by 7.6%.

In the last 12 months, demand for Brazilian industrial goods fell 1.8%, but consumption of imported goods increased 1.5%.