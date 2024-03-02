Saturday, March 2, 2024
Apologies | MP Kaleva apologizes to Tarja Halone: ​​"Comparing the president to a dog is inappropriate"

March 2, 2024
in World Europe
The MP described his message as “ill-considered” and its formulation as “very bad”.

The coalition Congressman Atte Kaleva apologizes for the message he published on message service X.

In his post published on Friday night, he shared a photo of the president posted by another user Tarja from Halo. The photo was taken by the new president of the republic by Alexander Stubb at the inauguration on Friday.

As an accompaniment, Kaleva wrote: “Somehow I remembered one by Carl Barks The super-intelligent dog in the Donald Duck story, his breed seems to be a stiff jerk. As I recall, the dog's name was Hurtta III Henkevä, and it knew how to fetch.”

The publication aroused criticism in the messaging service.

On Saturday in the morning Kaleva apologized. He described his message as “ill-considered” and its formulation as “very bad”.

“Yesterday I recklessly tweeted about President Halos. I compared his expression to the very recognizable expression of a dog drawn by Carl Barks. I formatted the tweet very badly, comparing the president to a dog is inappropriate. I regret this and ask President Halos for forgiveness,” the member of parliament wrote on the messaging service X.

