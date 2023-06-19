Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez they will return for last time on stage as RBDthe musical group that emerged in the youth telenovela “Rebelde”, which was broadcast between 2004 and 2006. “I am Rebel Tour” will kick off on August 25 at the Sun Bowl Stadium, in El Paso, Texas, United States. It is worth mentioning that most of the concerts will take place in the USA and a few in the Mexican Republic (Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City). To the surprise of the fans, Poncho Herrera is not part of the tour.

In “The house of the famous Mexico”the singer Celery Quijanoone of the members of the pop group Kabah, told the alleged reason why Poncho Herrera did not agree to be on the RBD farewell tour. Supposedly, the also actor, protagonist of films such as “The perfect dictatorship”, “The dance of the 41” and “Qué viva México!”, demanded a large sum of money.

“I heard that in Rebelde they invited him, he said no, he said ‘go’, but he asked for such a budget and they said, ‘no, well, it’s not, not really yet, we can offer you so much’ and he said ‘no ‘” commented Apio Quijano during a talk with Wendy Guevara, Emilio Osorio, Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris.

“Then they arrived and said ‘well, there is no’ and he said ‘no, well, thank you’, and they are the ones who are carrying everything, they already tripled what they originally planned, that is, they were no longer going to pay him what he asked for, but triple, but they said ‘no, well, we already sold this without him'”. According to Apio Quijano, this information was learned by one of the members of RBD. “I know, because I know several RBDs who are friends of mine.”

It is worth mentioning that last January, TVNotas magazine published that poncho herrerathere was requested, allegedly, 10 million dollars to be in the RBD tour. “The others insisted that it was a nice way to say goodbye to their fans, to the people who supported them and who made them so great and special, but he replied: ‘The fans are worth a mother to me, that doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t matter, if they want me to do the tour and the presentations, they have to accept my requests that will be carried out by contract,’ “said an alleged person from the production of the tour, to the aforementioned magazine.

