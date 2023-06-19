Throughout the period following the outbreak of the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, “Mohammed” was living in the hope of humanitarian aid arriving to alleviate his life’s suffering, but his dreams were shattered after local and international relief organizations failed to distribute food aid to the people of Khartoum as a result of the intensification of military confrontations in all over the capital.

With the harshness of staying in the midst of the war in Khartoum, the displacement to the regional states that requires large sums of cash for the bus fare, and restoring stability in the safe Sudanese areas requires huge funds, as the rental prices of real estate and apartments have risen obscenely, while there are no camps qualified for shelter..

difficult decision

Difficult choices made “Abu Bakr Muhammad” in extreme confusion, almost to the point of insanity, after he was exhausted by the trouble of thinking between being patient inside his house to face the specter of death from starvation and the bullets of the conflict, or entering into the adventure of leaving his house towards an unknown fate..

He told Sky News Arabia: “We hear from our acquaintances who left for the states that they live in tragic conditions, they live in schools and mosques, there is a scarcity of food, and they face great hardship and humiliation. As for those who chose to live in apartments and houses, they entered into financial hardship due to the high rent prices and the cost of Living it is very terrifying“.

He added, “I do not have any money at the present time, so we cannot leave our house at all, and even if we get some money from our well-off relatives, we will direct it to our current needs, and it is not wise to think about traveling to the regional states under these circumstances, despite the risks that surround us inside the capital.” Khartoum“.

According to the United Nations, about 1.7 people fled the hell of fighting inside Sudan, and thousands sought refuge in neighboring countries, Egypt, South Sudan, and Chad. Based on these estimates, at least 6 million people are still stuck in the capital, Khartoum, which is inhabited by 8 million people, according to the latest population census conducted in 2010..

These people live under the terror of bloody military clashes, in addition to the acute shortage of basic commodities after the closure of most markets in the capital, Khartoum, which were subjected to widespread looting during the period following the outbreak of the war, in addition to the terrible deterioration in health, electricity and drinking water services..

Stay in Khartoum

However, with the difficult living conditions in the states, many stranded people prefer to stay in Khartoum in the hope that aid will arrive that will ease their suffering in obtaining foodstuffs, according to Jalal El-Din Hassan, a resident of the suburb of Umbada, west of the capital..

Hassan says in his interview with Sky News Arabia, “We have no choice but to be patient and wait for food aid to arrive from abroad. We will not leave my house because my belongings will be looted, as I spent all my life establishing it. My certainty is that death will reach you whether you are in Khartoum or outside it.” So we shall await my fate here“.

He added, “The warring parties must think about our fate, and engage in serious dialogue in order to stop the war. We will not be able to bear more suffering. Everything is over. The country has been destroyed and death surrounds us from everywhere. The bullets of war and gangs of looting are all aimed at us as citizens. We have paid A big bill and our tragedy must stop there“.

Local and international relief organizations complain about the lack of safe humanitarian paths, as many convoys loaded with food aid were looted on the way from the ports of Port Sudan to the rest of the country, especially the states of Darfur. Food stores were also looted and employees of voluntary organizations were killed..

The media coordinator of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, Haitham Ibrahim, told Sky News Arabia: “We are facing severe difficulties in movement amid the intensity of the military clashes, in addition to the expansion of the capital, Khartoum, and other states, which prevented food aid from reaching all the war-affected population.”“.

He added, “Despite these circumstances, we were able to distribute aid to war-affected people on the outskirts of the capital, Khartoum, with funding from the World Food Program, in addition to a number of states, including the Nile River, the North, North Darfur and the island, and the displaced are being counted in Sennar state.”