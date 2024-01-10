In the coming days Dani Alves will serve a year in prison And at the beginning of 2023, the then Pumas player was arrested accused of an alleged sexual assault in a nightclub in Barcelona.

This made the Liga MX club immediately make the decision to end all relations with the Brazilian player, while legally Alves has given endless versions and is now waiting for the month of February to arrive to know the sentence. that the Spanish court has for him.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

And regarding the case that the former Barcelona player is going through, from Brazil the media UOL assured that both Neymar and his father (Neymar Santos Sr) have been very aware of Dani's casesince they have already sent him money and an experienced lawyer to take the case of the accusation that Alves has against him.

According to the aforementioned publication, they were 150 thousand euros that they sent to Alves to help him in his defense and that amount will be used to pay a fine to the Spanish courts that is called “mitigating compensation for the damage caused” and that could help reduce the footballer's sentence.

Furthermore, as already mentioned, Neymar and his father sent him to lawyer Gustavo Xisto, trusted man of the first two mentioned.

The trial of the Dani Alves case will begin on February 5 and it could take a few days to hear the final verdict.

GDA – El Universal de México

