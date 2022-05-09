Apex Legends Season 13 presents itself under the saviors theme, and it’s right around the corner.
As usual, there’s a new Legend and Battle Pass – giving you Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins to unlock – as well a ranked mode revamp.
This page outlines the Apex Legends Season 13 release time and everything you have to look forward to during Saviors.
Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors release time in BST, CEST, EDT and PDT explained
the Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors release date is Tuesday, 10th Maywith the update going live at the following release times:
- UK: 6pm (BST)
- Europe: 7pm (CEST)
- East CoastUS: 1pm (EDT)
- West CoastUS: 10am (PDT)
As per usual, be prepared for the above times to change in case there’s any last minute changes or setbacks from the developer, as well as the servers being at capacity during launch.
What’s new in Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors?
After the release of Mad Maggie in the previous season, there is a new Legend joining the roster.
Enter Newcastle, the ‘rebel warlord’heroic defender’, joining the roster with an ultimate which can create “a fortified stronghold” at an ally or target area. Savior indeed!
Apex Legends Season 13 also gives us the first update to the Storm Point map with a new point of interest – the Downed Beast – as well as a ranked mode update.
At a glance, here’s what you can expect as part of Apex Legends Season 13 Saviors:
- New legend: Newcastle
- Tactical Ability: Mobile Shield
- Passive Ability: Retrieve the Wounded
- Ultimate Ability: Castle Wall
- Storm Point map update, introducing point of interest Downed Beast and the IMC Armories extension.
- Saviors Battle Pass with rewards including Apex Packs, XP boosts and skins
- New Ranked season and revamp
Have fun during Season 13!
