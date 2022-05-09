In the match played yesterday at the Wanda Metropolitano corresponding to matchday 35 of LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid faced the already champion of this edition of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid. The meeting was sealed with a victory for the local team by a goal to nil.
This goal made the mattress box placed fourth in the table, with 64 points, just one point from third place and with a cushion of six points over the fifth classified, the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis.
And it is that since Cholo Simeone sat on the bench of Atlético de Madrid at the end of 2011, apart from achieving great achievements such as winning the Europa League, two league titles and taking his team twice to the final of the Champions League, has also established himself as the coach who has won the Madrid derby on the most occasions, being coach of the rojiblanco team.
He has played a total of 36 derbies since his arrival, taking the victory on 10 occasions, in 13 matches he has achieved a draw and, on the other hand, he has been defeated on another 13 occasions. Behind him are only Luis Aragonés with 9 victories and Zamora with 8.
