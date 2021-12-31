Swedish scientists from the University of Gothenburg have named a remedy for chronic anxiety disorders that will help much better than different pills or specialists in different fields can do. This means is playing sports, informs Medic Forum.

Researchers claim that vigorous physical activity helps to cope with anxiety much better than psychotherapy. For 12 weeks, they monitored how the volunteers were engaged in increased or gentle strength loads, and found out what result it led.

It turned out that in both cases, the subjects had a decrease in the symptoms of anxiety disorders, even if it was chronic. Thus, a simple way to alleviate anxiety in the form of exercise has become a much easier and more accessible way for people than expensive drugs or trips to psychotherapists, which do not always lead to the desired effect.

Earlier, an immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov warned that after suffering a coronavirus, some people develop myocarditis or damage to the heart muscle, in which it is dangerous to play sports. According to him, for this reason, even after an easy course, those who have recovered should refrain from serious physical exertion for at least two months.