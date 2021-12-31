According to the American “NBC News” network, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued medical advice, Thursday, calling on all travelers (vaccinated or unvaccinated) to avoid major cruise ships (cruise), at a time when the United States is witnessing a significant increase in Corona injuries. , due to the mutant “Omicron”.

“Full vaccinated travelers can be at risk of contracting the mutant and transmitting it to others,” she added.

And she continued, “The easiest spread (of the virus) is between people who are in close proximity, and the chance of contracting Covid-19 disease, which is caused by the virus, on board cruise ships is very high.”

The US health authorities said that “raising the threat level for travel from 3 to 4 reflects the increases in cases of infections on cruise ships since the emergence of the Omicron mutant.”

She pointed out that more cruise ships were placed on the yellow level according to the centers standard, which means checking the possibility of an epidemic outbreak on board these ships.

And the American centers stressed the avoidance of traveling with these ships, even on short river trips around the world, regardless of the vaccination status.

But if the person chooses to participate in these trips, he must obtain the booster dose, if eligible, and wear a medical mask in the common places.