“What I’m most concerned about are empty vans, cars with trailers and trucks with no cargo. Past experience has shown that these mainly cause problems. Drivers should consider carefully whether they should take to the road,” said the spokesperson.

But also vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists and cyclists should stay at home if at all possible. “If you don’t have to hit the road, stay home. Or at least adjust your driving behaviour.”

The KNMI has declared code orange for Monday in North Holland, Friesland and the Wadden area and code yellow for the rest of the Netherlands due to storm Corrie. Heavy gusts of wind will occur in the coastal provinces from early Monday morning. Particularly in the second half of the morning, the northwest of the country has to deal with very strong wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h. Very strong wind gusts of 100-120 km/h will occur in the (north)western coastal area, possibly also around the IJsselmeer.

