The final match of the Africa Cup of Nations will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Yaounde after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) lifted on Sunday its suspension of matches at the stadium where 8 people died in a stampede on January 24th.

In light of the CAF decision, the second semi-final match scheduled for February 3 will be able to take place normally, as well as the final match on February 6.

“After taking note of the recommendations and pledges from the government regarding the additional security provisions, the Confederation of African Football Organizing Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olympic Stadium,” the Confederation of African Football said in a statement.

“After the LOC and the Cameroonian government have significantly enhanced security and resources at the Olympic Stadium, CAF is confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured,” he added.

The disaster occurred before the round of 16 match last Monday between hosts Cameroon and Comoros when fans fell at the gate of the southern entrance to the stadium after a stampede.

Eight people, including a child and two women, were killed and 38 injured.

The Olympic Stadium will host the expected match in the round of four between Cameroon and Egypt, while the other confrontation of the same round will be held at Yaoundé Stadium on February 2.