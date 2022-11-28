Medicine derived from cannabis will be produced by Ease Labs and marketed at a dosage of 100mg/ml with a prescription

THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved this Monday (28.Nov.2022) the manufacture of another product based on cannabis, the plant that gives rise to marijuana, in national territory. authorization is at the agency website🇧🇷

Produced by the lab Ease Labsfrom Belo Horizonte (MG), cannabidiol will be sold in liquid solutions of 100mg/ml, only with a medical prescription.

Before the most recent approval, another 22 products derived from cannabis were released by Anvisa. Of these, 13 are other versions of cannabidiol.

In Brazil, the CFM (Conselho Federal de Medicina) allows the use of the drug in accordance with Anvisa for cases in which doctors deem it appropriate. However, this was not always the board’s understanding.

In October 2022, the agency restricted the use of the drug to cases of epilepsy in childhood and adolescence refractory to conventional therapies in Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. It was also limited to tuberous sclerosis complex.

In notethe CFM stated that the opinion was given because cannabidiol had positive results for cases of convulsive syndromes, such as those mentioned, but negative “in several other clinical situations” –without specifying what they would be.

The decision sparked a series of protests in Brasília (DF), Salvador (BA), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and São Paulo (SP) by patients who use the product.

In the same month, however, the CFM suspended restrictions and cannabidiol was released for use in the previous molds.

Read more about using cannabis medicine in Brazil: