Antstream Arcade a cloud gaming platform dedicated to retrogaming, has announced the Service release date on PlayStation consoles, that is PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: September 6, 2024 . “Antstream Arcade will bring over 1,300 retro gems” to Sony’s consoles, cementing the development team’s commitment to preserving games of the past for both hardcore fans and future generations.

Lots of games

Currently, the games included in the service are over 1,300, with new releases that are launched weekly. The genres, platforms and eras covered are countless. They range from the Atari 2600 and easily reach the first PlayStation, passing through countless other hardware, including coin ops. All games start with a click, so you won’t have to waste time configuring emulators or looking for roms.

Antstream Arcade also offers extra features, such as global leaderboards, periodic tournaments on different games, mini-games based on the titles in the catalog, the ability to save the state of the games at any time and much more. In addition to the PlayStation consoles, Antstream Arcade is also available on Microsoft Xbox, Epic Games Store, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung TV, PC, Mac and Linux.

A screen of the service with the selection of some games

Antstream Arcade Subscription Tiers are different and tend to cover every need. Let’s see them. The monthly band costs €3.99. The annual band €39.99. The lifetime subscription costs €99.99. If you want, you can also access the service for free by purchasing gems to access some functions and the desired games, without subscribing. Please note that not all subscription bands are available for all platforms.