The new President of has been made official Hyundai Italy, Francis Calcarawhich also covers the role of CEO of the Italian branch of the brand starting from September 2, 2024. Calcara takes the place of Andrea Crespiwho has been promoted to Hyundai’s European branch.

Francesco Calcara, new President and CEO of Hyundai Italy, boasts a long career in the automotive sector, with skills in Sales & Marketing and a deep knowledge of the premium market. After a degree and a master’s degree at LUISS Guido Carli, He started his career in 2004 in Mazda Motor Italia as Sales Area Manager, then moving to BMW Group Italy in 2007, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, until becoming Luxury Marketing Manager.

He later entered into PSA Group Italy as DS Automobiles Brand Director and then Managing Director DS. In Stellantis was Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Alfa Romeoand recently drove Free2Move eSolutions.

“I am proud and excited to join Hyundai Italy – the words of Francesco Calacar, President and CEO of Hyundai Italy – I am eager to make my skills and experience available to contribute together with the team to achieve the company’s objectives and obtain excellent results. We will have to confirm and strengthen our leadership in the fields of electrification, technology, innovation and sustainability, always having the Customer at the center of our strategy”.

Francesco Calcara takes over from Andrea Crespiwho has led the company since 2013 as General Manager and became in September 2022 the first Italian manager to hold the position of President of Hyundai Italy.

Crespi takes on the role of Vice President Sales and Service of Hyundai Motor Europeat the Offenbach headquarters in Germany. Crespi takes over this role from Ulrich Mechauwho in February 2024 was appointed President and CEO of Hyundai Germany.

