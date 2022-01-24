Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that messages on social networks about the beginning of the evacuation of Russian diplomats from the United States in connection with the situation around Ukraine are “an outright lie.” Antonov’s answer to the corresponding question of the journalist was published by the Russian diplomatic mission in Facebook.

According to him, all diplomats from Russia in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual. Antonov stressed that the embassy had not received any instructions from Moscow or the State Department. “We continue to carry out our diplomatic functions,” he concluded.

In addition, the ambassador added that the main task for this week is to receive written responses from Washington to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees.

Earlier it was reported that the UK, Australia and Germany announced their intention to evacuate employees of diplomatic missions in Ukraine due to the growing military tension on the border with Russia. The decision came amid a US call to start evacuating the families of American diplomats.