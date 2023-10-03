Antonio Tortosa, vice president of the Spanish Association of Fire Protection Societies (Tecnifuego), regrets the pain of the family and friends of the thirteen victims of Atalayas. He and urges the Administration to deploy more inspections.

–What assessment do you make of compliance with fire prevention measures?

–There has been a misfortune that should not have happened. The technical building code indicates, in the fire protection area, depending on the conditions of the premises, a series of elements, evacuation routes… This varies depending on the meters of the premises, the capacity… because not all premises They are equal. A study is carried out and, when there is an opening license, a project with measurements has to be made.

–In the case of Murcia, everything indicates that the affected clubs did not have a license.

–I don’t know about this specific case, but from what I’m hearing, I imagine that when they opened the business there would have to be a license. With this license, a project is made, which is signed by a competent technician – an engineer. If that location is divided, there have to be procedures to adapt. All the compartmentalization of the fire, evacuation routes… change.

–Is there awareness about the importance of these measures or do we only remember Santa Barbara when it thunders?

–Unfortunately, we always remember when there is a fire of these characteristics. But every day, luckily, society is becoming more aware and aware. The user, when entering a public place, must be aware of whether the premises have means of protection. Fire extinguishers are the first piece of equipment that must be publicly visible and usable, not only by the premises staff, but by anyone. And evacuation routes must be free and well marked. The emergency doors must be in perfect condition and have nothing in front of them. If we see something, we must inform the local and if not, report it. We have all come across emergency exit doors with some element blocking them; If it were necessary to evacuate it would be impossible.

SHOW “We do not recommend using any type of flare or cold fire indoors”

–And the decoration that exists in some places? Do you comply with these prevention measures?

–The decoration that is being put up in practically all places, in most cases, seems to not comply with the measures regarding reaction to fire. Any element must have a fire reaction certificate, so that if it catches fire it will not emit gases or flame. When a starting project is carried out and, later, decoration is added, it would be ideal for the property to notify the municipal inspection to verify that it is safe. We know, through collaboration with the professional association of fire technicians (APTB), that even voluntarily, when told, they assist and advise. Wood burns slowly when there is already a temperature load. Where it really catches on is in the decoration, and when mediums such as sparklers or candles are used in the interiors. That can not be done.

–In some videos you can see the use of cold fire in some places in Murcia. Does it entail risk?

–We recommend that no type of fire be used. Obviously, cold fire does not emit temperature, but we do not know if what is being used is certified or not. If we have decoration elements that do not have good fire behavior and this type of means is used, such as flares or candles, we can have a fire.