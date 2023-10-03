United States | Criticism of Trump from the former chief of staff – “He has no idea what America stands for”

CNN published John Kelly’s statement, which paints a picture of Trump as a rather unpleasant person.

The white one former chief of staff of the house, general John Kelly said the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s use harshly for CNN in the statement he shared.

Kelly followed Trump’s work closely for two years, during which he served in his administration as both Secretary of Homeland Security and White House Chief of Staff. Kelly left the position of chief of staff in January 2019.

Now he paints a rather unpleasant picture of Trump.

Kelly In his statement, he confirms the previously publicized claims that Trump despised war veterans. According to the former chief of staff, Trump called veterans “sorrowful”, because fighting “didn’t do them any good”.

Kelly claims Trump didn’t want to appear with amputees because “it wouldn’t have looked good.”

According to him, Trump also does not speak the truth in public about his attitude to abortion, women, minorities, evangelical Christians, Jews, and working men and women.

“[Trump on] a person who has no idea what America stands for or what America is about,” Kelly deadpans.

Former the chief of staff claims that Trump admires “autocratic and murderous dictators”. In addition, he says that the former president despises the democratic institutions of the United States, the constitution and the rule of law.

“There’s nothing else to say. God help us,” Kelly concludes her statement.

Trump is vying for the Republican presidential nomination for next year’s election and is currently clearly leading the candidate race. He has been in the headlines recently due to his numerous criminal charges.

A civil trial began in New York this week accusing Trump, his grown sons and the company that bears the family’s name of inflating assets to defraud banks and insurance companies.

In addition, four other charges have been brought against Trump this year.

They have involved money paid to an adult entertainment star, the export of classified documents from the White House, the January 6 riots at the US Capitol and the interference of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.