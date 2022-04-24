Real Madrid has well defined its market objectives, the signing is clearly that of Kylian Mbappé, the best free agent and whose future is between the capital of Spain and continuing with PSG. In addition, Florentino is looking to add a holding midfielder to the squad who can rotate Casemiro, as well as a central defender who increases options in the lower zone.
One of the defenders that the club likes is Antonio Rudiger, who, like Kylian, is a free agent and who, until a couple of months ago, had a rain of options on the table to continue his career, which have been discarded with the passage of time, and now there are few clubs in battle to sign the German, with Real Madrid having a considerable advantage.
This is confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who anticipates that Antonio has his decision very decanted in favor of the merengue team, since it is a club where he could bet on growing sportingly and where everything indicates he will add a significant number of minutes, fighting one on one for the ownership with Militao and Alaba and being above Nacho. The source confirms that negotiations between the player and the club are well advanced.
#Antonio #Rudiger #close #reaching #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply