The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued 4 basic tips for those interested in home farming, that will ensure obtaining the best yield “quantitative and qualitative” of crops.

The authority stated, in an indicative publication broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the first advice is the importance of “determining the appropriate location”, pointing out the need to take into account 4 factors when choosing a place for home cultivation, which is that it be “well ventilated, easy to drain, close to The water source, exposed to direct or indirect sunlight, for a period of no less than 6 hours a day.

In the second advice, the commission focused on the importance of planting some seedlings of fruits and vegetables among palm or ornamental trees to provide the appropriate shade and exploit the spaces.

While the third advice focused on the need to prepare seeds and seedlings, noting the importance of buying fruit seedlings from a reliable source to ensure that they are of high quality and free from diseases and insects.

In the fourth advice, the authority called on those interested in home cultivation to choose the varieties that are successful in cultivation in the UAE and have economic returns, while in the last advice it stressed the importance of buying vegetable seeds from a reliable source, provided that the percentage of germination is of high quality, explaining that planting and seedlings are carried out. The seeds of some types of vegetables in a place with moderate temperature and somewhat high humidity, and are planted in agricultural trays or small pots (Jiffy pot) containing an agricultural medium consisting of agricultural soil (Potting Soil) and red sand in a ratio of (2:1). Others are grown directly in the field, at least 90%. Making sure that the production date does not exceed two years.



