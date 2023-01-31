THE TRUTH pacheco tower Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 3:40 p.m.



The extraordinary general assembly of the Independent Party of Torre Pacheco has elected the new Executive Committee for the next four years, in which Antonio León is renewed as president. The mayor of the municipality also obtained 45 votes from the plenary, to 8 from the other candidate, Pedro Antonio Roca. León will be accompanied by eleven members and the general secretary, Diego García Cobacho. For the municipal elections on May 28, the mayor will again be eligible for re-election.

The meeting was held in the assembly hall of the Casa de la Radio de Torre Pacheco, which was attended by affiliates and supporters, as well as representatives of other regional political groups such as the Citizen Movement of Cartagena, the Independent Union of Mazarrón, Ciudadanos de la Villa from Fuente Álamo, the Independent Association of San Pedro del Pinatar, Pleamar San Javier, Por mi Región, Plataforma 2esmas and Unidad por Alguazas.

The Independent Party of Torre Pacheco currently makes up a group of nine councilors in the City Council, which has formed a government coalition with the PSOE since 2015.