The president of the insurance company Mapfre received the award to the Economic Personality of the Year. His profile is notable both for his career within the company and for his influence in the insurance sector.

The head of the insurance company stated before the LaCaixa Foundation audience that recognizing its trajectory “is recognizing the trajectory of an organization that serves the client and supports sustainable development.”

In this sense, he reviewed the activity of the company and “its arm” of the Mapfre foundation, which also operates in Latin America. “We have more than 91 years of history and we are proud to have the largest Spanish foundation with a Latin American vocation,” he said.

Throughout his career, he has held multiple positions of responsibility within the company, which has allowed him to acquire extensive experience in different areas of the business. In 2012, Huertas was named president and CEO of Mapfre, a position he currently holds. Under his leadership, the insurer has continued its international expansion, consolidating in key markets in Latin America, Europe, and the United States. He has significantly promoted the company’s digital transformation, adapting Mapfre to new technologies and improving the customer experience.