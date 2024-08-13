From heroes to villains and everything in between, the DC universe is full of interesting characters with the most diverse designs that the cosplay world can’t wait to recreate. Of all of them, the cat burglar is definitely a favorite and now we can see a Catwoman Cosplay made by missbrisolo.

Catwoman is often associated with Batman. Although she is a criminal, the woman is not a “bad girl” and sometimes even helps the Dark Knight or clashes with him and then ends up seducing him.